Kids compete in punt, pass and kick competition

COLUMBIA - Children of all ages from across mid-Missouri competed in the punt, pass and kick competition at Cosmo Park Saturday morning.

Columbia Parks and Recreation, the NFL and USA Football have put on this event for the last 11 years. The event held today was one of many local events held across the country.

The competition consists of each child getting one punt, one pass and one kick. The total distance of the three is then added up for a final score. Male and female winners are then crowned in each age group.

The winners of the competition will go on to compete at the sectional competition in Jefferson City in October. The winner of the sectional competition will go on to compete at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in front of an NFL crowd.

The national championship will be held during an NFC playoff game, but which game will be determined.

Despite everyone's aspirations to make it to the national punt, pass and kick championship, the event is about much more.

"Some kid may launch a nice punt, pass or kick, and find out you know 'I think I might want to be a punter, I want to be a kicker, I want to try this whole quarterback thing," Columbia Parks and Recreation employee Camren Cross said.

Another punt, pass and kick event is scheduled for Sep. 11, at Jefferson City High School.