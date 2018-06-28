Kids Coping with Jailed Parents

Experts say incarceration should not be seen as an isolated turning point in the child's life. They say many of the kids were exposed to violence long before their parent's arrest. But prisons and community groups are offering programs to lessen the harm. University of Missouri-St. Louis professor Beth Huebner says the separation can induce depression and anxiety and put kids at risk for substance abuse, early sexual activity and crime. In her study of such children, Jane Siegel, professor at Rutgers in New Jersey found that young children were exposed to violence, instability and the effects of poverty even before the parent was imprisoned.