Kids Coping With Stress

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Wednesday, August 15 2007 Aug 15, 2007 Wednesday, August 15, 2007 4:35:02 PM CDT August 15, 2007 in News

Cianna Means is only 14 years old, but she has a schedule that would rival any adult's.

"It's very exhausting," she said.

In addition to summer school, karate, and Girl Scouts, Cianna also volunteers for several non-profit organizations.

"Just running around, getting ready to go to school, coming home, changing out of your uniform, getting a quick bite to eat. And getting ready for something else."

This kind of hectic schedule is not that unusual for kids these days, says pediatric psychologist Julie Reeker.

"I think the biggest stressors these days are for kids just doing too many different things," she said.

Reeker says kids often don't know how to express their stress verbally, and it may show up physically as headaches, nausea or behavioral problems. Parents can identify these signs of stress, and discuss it.

"Let's look at all your activities, the different things that you're engaged in doing, and what's stressful for you? What do you find is too much? And really listen to the child and take their lead on things," said Reeker.

Some ways to help kids to deal with their stress are scheduling more free time, helping your child set realistic expectations, teaching your child ways to relax through techniques such as breathing, journal keeping, and drawing.

Cianna says talking to her mother and others helps her cope with stress and balance her busy schedule.

"I think talking to somebody about it or letting them know how you feel or what was going on throughout the day and having them talk to you about it. So if they get an understanding of it and maybe they can help you," she said. 

Reported by NBC's Bruce Hensel.

Of course, regular exercise, a healthy diet, and a good night's sleep are very important to stress management.

A New Kind of Acupuncture

There's a new twist on an age old treatment for stress. If you are like 1 in 3 Americans who suffer from high levels of stress, acupuncture might be a solution. Doctors are now trying laser acupuncture.

They say the low-level laser treatment triggers the body's natural healing process and relieve stress. No word yet on when the treatment will be heading for mid-Missouri.

Preparing For an Attack

What would you do if your child had an asthma attack? What if your child's friend had an asthma attack?Doctors are hoping action plans will clear up any confusion.

Doctors are filling out action plans in case a child has an attack. The plans are given to schools, sports teams, and anyone else the kids come in contact with.

More News

Grid
List

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Missouri
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 9:15:00 AM CDT April 17, 2020 in Top Stories

Those with high blood pressure are at a greater risk for Covid-19.
Those with high blood pressure are at a greater risk for Covid-19.
(CNN) -- As the novel coronavirus sweeps the globe, people with high blood pressure are among those who are at... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 8:39:00 AM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

St. Louis inmates complain about conditions amid coronavirus
St. Louis inmates complain about conditions amid coronavirus
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Inmates say conditions at St. Louis jails are unsanitary and ripe for coronavirus to spread. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, April 17 2020 Apr 17, 2020 Friday, April 17, 2020 6:02:00 AM CDT April 17, 2020 in News

EmVP: Exclusive look at mid-Missouri nurses on the frontlines
EmVP: Exclusive look at mid-Missouri nurses on the frontlines
COLUMBIA - During a global pandemic, the healthcare workers are the super heroes. But, MU Health Care nurse Jared... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:36:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down coronavirus models
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down coronavirus models
In Thursday's COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with chief meteorologist Kenton Gewecke about how data models work.... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Return to business to be 'like a dial'
Return to business to be 'like a dial'
COLUMBIA – Local business leaders are eyeing May 4 to begin a return to normalcy, but say it can’t happen... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 7:17:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Coronavirus pandemic takes toll on Missouri farmers
Coronavirus pandemic takes toll on Missouri farmers
JEFFERSON CITY- With empty shelves a frequent sight in grocery stores throughout Mid-Missouri, you may think that demand for goods... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 6:26:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Suspect charged in Wednesday night officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City
Suspect charged in Wednesday night officer-involved shooting in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jamie T. Williams, 27, of Jefferson City, was charged in Cole County Circuit Court with second degree... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigating home invasion
Columbia Police investigating home invasion
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 5000 block of Geyser Boulevard late... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:07:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Missouri hospitals losing millions of dollars each day
Missouri hospitals losing millions of dollars each day
COLUMBIA - Hospitals across the state and country are preoccupied with COVID-19, causing many elective procedures and many routine practices... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 5:01:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Families finding new ways to stay connected with social distancing
Families finding new ways to stay connected with social distancing
COLUMBIA - As families adjust to social distancing, some are finding creative ways to stay connected. One of those... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 4:27:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

"Stay Home Missouri" order has been extended through May 3
"Stay Home Missouri" order has been extended through May 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the extension of the "Stay Home Missouri" order until May 3 during his... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 3:25:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

CPD is looking for armed and dangerous suspect near Vandiver Drive
CPD is looking for armed and dangerous suspect near Vandiver Drive
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is looking for Roderick Jones, 36 of Columbia. They are looking for him in... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:31:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri mom says she didn't get the stimulus check she was expecting
Mid-Missouri mom says she didn't get the stimulus check she was expecting
SWEET SPRINGS - Melody Raines is a single mother of four. She, like thousands of others across the U.S., received... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:15:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Kansas City Mayor Lucas extending stay-at-home order until May 15
Kansas City Mayor Lucas extending stay-at-home order until May 15
KANSAS CITY, MO ( WDAF ) - On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced he is extending the stay-at-home... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 1:07:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Retired Modot employee urges drivers to slow down
Retired Modot employee urges drivers to slow down
COLUMBIA - As construction ramps up in Mid-Missouri, the Missouri Department of Transportation said they are reminding people to slow... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:57:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News

Local man fosters dog to keep spirits high
Local man fosters dog to keep spirits high
COLUMBIA - Quarantine means extra time at home, and for those with four-legged friends, it means extra time with them... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 16 2020 Apr 16, 2020 Thursday, April 16, 2020 12:00:00 PM CDT April 16, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11am 38°
12pm 40°
1pm 41°
2pm 44°