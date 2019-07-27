Kids get creative in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Orr Street Studio hosted it's Second Saturday for Kids event Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to welcome families and teach the meaning of art in daily life.

Kids had the opportunity to express themselves through music and dance, finger painting, and story time while making clay sculptures, free of charge.

Orr Street Studio's started Second Saturday for Kids in 2011. One local artist said art is a key role in kids' daily lives and the event gives them the opportunity to appreciate it.

"It's like living and breathing," Artist Catherine Parke said.

Parke said local artist Gloria Gaus started opening the doors on Saturdays for those who wanted to stop in to draw and paint. In some cases, parents brought their kids.

Parke said the importance of art in our daily lives stems from more than just being creative.

"It teaches us attention, gives us joy, and is problem solving," Parke said. "Art is a highly personal and expressive form that is woven into our souls."

The workshop is free and happens three times a year, in March, July and October.