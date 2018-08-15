Kids in Boone County got a chance to make meals with mom

COLUMBIA — On Saturday, Meals with Mom brought together mothers and their children to make homemade pizza rolls and desert.

The class gave the pairs a chance to participate in trust activities and “get to know you” activities all while bonding over food.

Meals with Mom normally takes place once a month, and the you can register and find more information here.

The company that hosts this event also does private events and parties.

This event was a way with mothers in Boone County to connect with their children, in a special and unique way!