Kids Learn Summer Safety

"We do a check every single time and it is something they [the children] do automatically with out being asked right now," Heather Allen said. "It's just something that has always been very important."

The importance of vehicle safety was one of the items stressed Saturday at a campaign to kickoff Safe Kids Week that highlights how parents and their children can stay safe this summer.

Stressed at the campaign were when to use booster seats, proper life jacket use, bike safety and pedestrian safety.

Lezlie Dahlke, Safe Kids Columbia organizer, said she hopes that more attention to safety will prevent tragedies.

"No parent means harm to their children, but in our lifestyle everything is hurried, everything is in a rush and with kids you're thinking about ten thousand things, do I have this do I have that," she said.

As part of the campaign, Safe Kids encourages parents to put a "Spot the Tot" sticker in their window to remind them to walk around the car each time they back up.

"If we save one, just one, then the entire campaign is worth it," Dahlke said.