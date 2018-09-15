Kids Paint the Town for Blues Music

COLUMBIA - Students and their families gathered in Columbia to finish a mural three weeks in the making. The activity drew 150 participants to raise awareness about blues music and the Roots N Blues BBQ Festival partnership with Columbia schools to raise money for music education.

The mural rests on Walnut Street in Columbia and other works of art will be displayed in Flatbranch Park until the blues festival in September. The community is invited to a dedication of the paintings on May 19, at 3:00p.m. at Flatbranch Park.