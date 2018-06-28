Kids Robbed at Gunpoint, One Raped

Officials took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers say two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old armed with handguns entered a home wearing bandannas and gloves. They ransacked the place and restrained five juvenile victims with duct tape.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, and police were able to catch three juvenile suspects. But Columbia Police officers say they are looking for more suspects.

Two victims were able to escape to a neighbor's home, and the other victims were able to escape unharmed.

Juvenile Authorities are holding the three suspects on charges of forcible rape, forcible sodomy, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felonious restraint and armed criminal action.

The Columbia Police Department's Major Crimes Unit says at least one of the suspects knew one of the victims, and the home was not randomly selected.