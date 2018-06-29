Kids run through mud and slime at the Catch Me If You Can fun run

COLUMBIA- Kids had a chance to get muddy while exercising and having fun. 300 kids participate in the second annual catch me if you can fun run and obstacle course.

The course was 2.5 miles long. Parks and Recreation program manager, Angie Toebben, said Catch me if you can is the kid version of the prison break run.

"We started this in conjunction with the prison break at the convention and visitors bureau puts on," Toebben said. It's an adult version."

Last year there were 250 participants. This year there were additional obstacles for kids to go through.

"They get to go through all different kinds of obstacles," Toebben said. "They get to go through 20."

Participants start the course by the old state surplus building department of natural resources, Lewis and Clark, and they go down a wooded trail.

"They go through some slime," Toebben said. "They go through some mud pits, climb some obstacles like tires, cargo nets. We have tubes that they go through, that's where we have some slime. And we have some water stations they can go through, where they can get a little cleaned up out of the mud."

Kids also went through a giant slip and slide, and ice water dunk tank.

The course has tubes with slime. This year the course added a sprinkler area and straw hill.

"They love getting muddy," Toebben said. "And from what I understand, when I went by the slime station earlier, they loved it. I even saw some of them slinging it, carrying it, and throwing it at each other. They love that they can go out and have fun when their parents normally tell them that they can't do that stuff."