Kids Turn to Supernatural Stories

COLUMBIA- A new list shows kids are reading more fantasy books.

The "Rant and Rave" list published by the Daniel Boone Regional Library contains seven books. All contain fantasy elements.

Courtney Waters is the Teen Services Librarian at the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City.



She said there were 30 holds for "Mockingjay," a science fiction book by Suzanne Collins. The book is the third in the "Hunger Games" series. The book was the best selling book in the country during the last week of August according to USA Today.



Waters said 30 holds is, "a lot," and added "That is along the lines of the later books in the Harry Potter series."



This would be astonishing if it were a single event, but she said it is starting to happen regularly.



"We just can't keep some of these books on the shelves," Waters said. Waters is not blaming the run of supernatural books on chance, she said the key is good writing.



"People just want a good story, and right now, some of the best stuff is in the young adult and teen section."



Deseraya Sparks said the reason she reads about fantasy to escape. "You can just sit and be somewhere else for awhile. I like that."



Waters said she thinks the vampire craze has "peaked." She added the next new trend seems to be dystopian and apocalyptic writing. She noted with a chuckle, "It sure makes for some good discussions."

