Killer Gets 26 Years in Prison

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) -- A St. Joseph man charged with beating a northwest Missouri man to death has been sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Thirty-year-old Nicky R. Conner II was sentenced Tuesday in the 2010 death of Todd McDowell.

Conner and a co-defendant, Calvin McMillian, each pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that Conner blamed McDowell for stealing some of his guns. But prosecutors contend that McDowell was innocent of the theft and confessed to the two men to

stop the beating.

Conner must serve 85 percent of the 26-year sentence before being eligible for parole.