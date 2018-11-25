Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison

RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance for parole as punishment.

Joseph Kertz, 29, killed Kevin McCuispon of Hallsville in October 2016. Police found McCuispon's body after going to a home for reports of gunfire. Inside, they had to extinguish a small fire, believed to have been set by Kertz.

Kertz was charged with several crimes, but all except the murder charge were dropped. The judge sentenced him to life in prison with no parole.

Kertz is already incarcerated at the South Central Correctional Facility in Texas County. He pleaded guilty to having weapons in the Randolph County Jail. In February 2017, jail officials found a pen cap with a screw inserted in it, as well as a flat piece of sharp metal in Kertz's cell.

Two other people were charged in connection with the murder. Ethan Longbine and Brittney Bowen each pleaded guilty to attempted robbery in January 2018. They had not been sentenced pending the outcome of Kertz's trial. No dates have been set for either person's sentencing.