Killer Storms Also Damaged 1,000+ Buildings

The string of storms killed 28 people nationwide, including three in Missouri. Officials from the State Emergency Management Agency report more than 1,000 structures were damaged or destroyed in St. Charles, Dunklin, Ralls, Pemiscot and Pettis counties. Disaster officials have yet to complete their review of Caruthersville in Pemiscot County. State disaster officials now report that electricity has been restored to half the residents of Caruthersville.