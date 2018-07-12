Kim Anderson hired by Pittsburg State
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Former University of Missouri head basketball coach Kim Anderson has agreed to join Division II Pittsburg State University in the same position.
Pittsburg State will formally introduce Anderson on Monday, March 27.
Anderson previously coached at Central Missouri, a rival of Pittsburg State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. He led Central Missouri to the 2014 national title and two other final fours.
Anderson joined Missouri, his alma mater, as head coach before the 2014-2015 season. Anderson went 27-68 in three seasons. Anderson was asked to step down after going 8-24 this season.
More News
Grid
List
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff's Office has arrested a registered sex offender after an investigation. Monday, deputies... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies arrested two in a residential burglary case. On Monday, deputies with the Moniteau County Sheriff's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire officials said a vacant home that had previous fire damage caught fire once again early Thursday.... More >>
in
FULTON - Early Thursday morning, police arrested a man for allegedly running into a home naked. The Fulton Police... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shots fired incident at The Links at Columbia apartment complex late Wednesday. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - When Gov. Mike Parson appointed Mike Kehoe as his lieutenant governor in June, it was not the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - No more long days in the waiting rooms or scurrying around to get a physical the day before... More >>
in
PHELPS COUNTY - A man charged with first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree statutory rape entered a last-minute... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Cole County judge has dismissed a lawsuit which claimed Gov. Mike Parson acted outside his authority when... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The principal of Blue Ridge Elementary school was arrested in connection to a Saturday night crash on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Both the Columbia and Jefferson City fire departments came together to learn and practice basic water rescue... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, MO - Protesters met Vice President Mike Pence both inside and outside his speech in Kansas City Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A group suspected of stealing from cars was taken into custody Tuesday, according to Jefferson City Police.... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The story of the three lost boys of Hannibal remains a mystery after a cave search ended... More >>
in
CENTRALIA -- The city has issued a water boil advisory for city water customers in certain parts of Centralia. The... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former pharmacy technician at a Springfield hospital stole morphine and the powerful synthetic... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University officials announced a record breaking fundraising year on Wednesday. In 2018, the University of Missouri raised more... More >>
in