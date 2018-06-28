Kim Anderson's Contract Finalized

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Athletic department announced the terms to the contract of men's basketball head coach Kim Anderson.

The Mizzou alum is in the midst of his first year with the team. His annual base salary is set as $300,000, and the maximum he will be able to make is $2.45 million.

Between apparel, media, public relations and camps, Anderson is guaranteed $1.1 million. This increases by $100,000 each year Mizzou has more than 20 wins and a NCAA Tournament appearance.

Anderson can bring in another $1.25 million dollars in incentives throughout the season. The largest incentive is if the Tigers win the National Championship. If they win, he will receive an additional $400,000.

Anderson said he is happy the contract is settled but said it was not the most important thing to accomplish.

"We had a lot of work to be done following the press conference and [the contract] process was pushed to the back burner because, quite frankly, it wasn't the most pressing issue for our program as a whole," he said. "I know a lot of folks worked to get this process complete and I want to thank them for their efforts."

Mizzou Director of Athletics Mike Alden said he is excited to see what Anderson will do for the program.

"We are excited about the future of our Men's Basketball program at Mizzou," he said. "We certainly appreciate the support of Dr. Loftin, our University leadership and our staff as we work together in building successes in our program. Kim is doing a terrific job already in his first 2 months with the Tigers and we have exciting opportunities under his guidance."