Kinder and Kelly Argue Future of Ozark Riverways

4 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, May 03 2014 May 3, 2014 Saturday, May 03, 2014 6:44:00 PM CDT May 03, 2014 in News
By: Nick Thompson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

EMINENCE - Rep. Chris Kelly, D-Columbia, and Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder delivered Saturday on their promise to have a substantive, passionate debate about the future of the Ozark National Scenic Riverways. 

The two politicians first exchanged jabs over Twitter in February when the Missouri House began considering whether it should add money in next year's budget to manage the riverways if the federal government decides to turn the park over to the state. 

At the time, Kelly said Twitter is the "enemy of substance" and asked Kinder to work out a time when the two could have a public discussion.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, attended the debate and discussed the issue with constituents. Smith has filed legislation in Congress to transfer the riverways from federal to state control. 

Kinder and Kelly got together as Eminence celebrated its annual Ozark Mountain Festival and debated in a Lincoln-Douglas format. 

The debate comes after the National Park Service (NPS) announced it wants to update its management plan for the park. The park service has several different options and the level of restrictions varies with each option. The planning process has drawn ire from some locals because they are worried about the impact of new regulations on tourism. 

Under a new management plan, the park plans to close certain trails, roads and access points. The park service also plans to place certain restrictions on motorboats. 

Kelly said federal officials have done a good job of balancing the preservation of such a pristine resource with the interests of local businesses trying to profit off of tourism. 

"Without preservation there's no allure," Kelly said. "No reasonable person would argue that the preservation mandate be abolished in favor of unrestrained exploitation." 

Kelly used horse trails as an example and said locals could try to collaborate with NPS on some aspects of a new management plan. 

"If you think there should be 40 miles of equine trails and I think there should be 30 miles of equine trails, there's probably a reasonably good argument for 35 miles of equine trails isn't there?" Kelly said. 

Kinder countered and said the federal government is too distant and does not listen to people who live near the riverways. Kinder said people cannot reason with the federal government as Kelly described. 

"It just doesn't work out that way," Kinder said. "They are not reasonable. They do not listen. They are arrogant, overweening and they're overreaching."

Kinder said Missouri has an excellent conservation department and state parks department that can take on the 80,000 acres associated with the riverways. Kinder said in discussions with the Missouri Department of Conservation, he has learned the department has entered into some management contracts on other federal lands in the state. 

Under the management contracts, the federal government still owns the land, but MDC officials manage it. 

Kinder said management contracts could work with the riverways. The state could designate the areas near the major springs as state parks and could have MDC officials manage the rest of the land and waterways. 

Some conservation groups have argued the riverways would be too big a responsibility for the state. 

Kelly said a riverways transfer could hurt tourism because the riverways would no longer have name recognition as a national park. 

Shannon County resident John Stuart attended the debate and said he feels NPS has tipped the balance toward preservation instead of recreation. Stuart said it is easier to get in touch with state officials and he supports a state takeover. 

The Missouri House included $6 million in its budget for a riverways takeover, but the Senate did not include that money in its plan. The two chambers have to come to a budget agreement before May 9.

Senators passed a resolution to call for a state takeover earlier in the current session. The resolution still needs a vote in the House. 

NPS plans to begin using a new management plan before the end of the year. 

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Heart doctor for former President George H.W. Bush killed in bicycle drive-by shooting
Heart doctor for former President George H.W. Bush killed in bicycle drive-by shooting
(CNN) -- A cardiologist who treated former President George H.W. Bush was killed Friday morning in a bicycle-to-bicycle drive-by shooting... More >>
11 minutes ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 7:34:02 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

The Columbia Police Department is moving its sub-station to a new neighborhood
The Columbia Police Department is moving its sub-station to a new neighborhood
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will move into a new neighborhood over the next few weeks. In July,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 6:41:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on several charges, including domestic assault
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison on several charges, including domestic assault
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Steedman man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of domestic... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Missouri man faces up to life term for killing his grandma
Missouri man faces up to life term for killing his grandma
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A Missouri man has pleaded guilty in the fatal beating of his 77-year-old grandmother while he... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in Continuous News

Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model
Cohen recorded Trump discussing payment to ex-Playboy model
(CNN) -- The FBI is in possession of a recording between President Donald Trump and his former personal attorney Michael... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 3:38:16 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in Continuous News

Rep. Beatty resigning from House to take Jackson County post
Rep. Beatty resigning from House to take Jackson County post
JEFFERSON CITY – House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty will resign from the Missouri House of Representatives effective Sunday in... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 20, 2018 in Top Stories

Two in custody for weapons and drugs
Two in custody for weapons and drugs
COLE COUNTY — The Cole County Sheriff’s Department responded to possible weapons violation on Thursday night. When the officers... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in Top Stories

Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs
Trump ready to hit all Chinese imports with tariffs
(AP) - President Donald Trump has indicated that he's willing to hit every product imported from China with tariffs and... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Authorities hold press conference on duck boat capsizing
Authorities hold press conference on duck boat capsizing
BRANSON - A press conference was held Friday morning following Thursday's fatal boat capsizing at Table Rock Lake. As... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 7:23:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

UPDATE: 9 of 17 dead were family members
UPDATE: 9 of 17 dead were family members
BRANSON (AP) — The death toll of the tragic duck boat accident has totaled 17 on Friday. It was... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 7:16:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Ride the Ducks company has history of incidents
Ride the Ducks company has history of incidents
BRANSON - The recent boat incident that killed 11 and injured seven in Branson isn't the first time Ride the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 Friday, July 20, 2018 2:06:00 AM CDT July 20, 2018 in News

Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital
Head-on crash in Columbia sends at least two people to the hospital
COLUMBIA - Thursday evening around 9:00 pm, two cars collided head-on at the intersection of Worley St. and W. Boulevard.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:14:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies
Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate with whom he was having a romantic relationship have... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:46:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

City of Columbia cancels hazardous waste collection
City of Columbia cancels hazardous waste collection
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia confirmed Friday the household hazardous waste collection is cancelled. The waste collection was... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 10:16:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

More people sickened by parasite in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads
More people sickened by parasite in outbreak linked to McDonald's salads
(CNN) -- More illnesses have been reported across the United States in two separate cyclospora outbreaks, federal health officials said... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 9:31:35 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

Americans can legally download 3-D printed guns starting next month
Americans can legally download 3-D printed guns starting next month
(CNN) -- Gun-rights activists have reached a settlement with the government that... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 8:57:04 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

Loop CID unveils plans to revamp Business Loop
Loop CID unveils plans to revamp Business Loop
COLUMBIA - The Loop CID met with the Planning and Zoning Committee Thursday night to discuss future plans for Business... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 7:46:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Tornado outbreak in Iowa causes catastrophic damage
UPDATE: Tornado outbreak in Iowa causes catastrophic damage
DES MOINES, Iowa - Pella Regional Health Center spokeswoman Billie Rhamy confirmed Thursday evening injuries were minor and all patients... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 19 2018 Jul 19, 2018 Thursday, July 19, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT July 19, 2018 in Continuous News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8pm 86°
9pm 82°
10pm 79°
11pm 76°