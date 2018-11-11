Kinder Repays State Additional Money

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has paid the state an additional $1,889 to cover his instate lodging expenses after an auditor's office review.

The new payment comes on top of a $52,300 check that Kinder wrote the state in April. His campaign attorney said the original payment roughly equaled Kinder's instate hotel reimbursements but was intended to cover any potentially questionable expenses.

The auditor's review released Wednesday concludes Kinder's initial payment was off because of a computer coding error on some expenses and because it failed to take into account some

reimbursements he received from state agencies.

The report also notes that Kinder received $10,893 in reimbursements for meals from January 2005 to April 2011.

It drew no conclusions on whether Kinder's expenses were for appropriate official state business.