Kinder talks record in office in bid for Missouri governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder said his experience in office and past success in elections make him the best choice for governor.

Kinder is touting his record of more than two decades as an elected official as he vies for the GOP nomination.

He faces a competitive primary Aug. 2. His Republican opponents are suburban St. Louis businessman John Brunner, ex-Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens and former U.S. Attorney and House Speaker Catherine Hanaway.

Brunner and Greitens are playing up their status as political newcomers. But Kinder said his time in office proves his conservative record.

Kinder won election in 1992 to the state Senate, where he served for 12 years. He was elected lieutenant governor in 2004.

Kinder is the only GOP gubernatorial candidate who's won statewide office.