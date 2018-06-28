Kindness is Simple campaign teaches students not to bully

1 year 7 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 31 2016 Oct 31, 2016 Monday, October 31, 2016 3:47:00 PM CDT October 31, 2016 in News
By: Emma Frazier, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City middle school created an anti-bullying campaign after a school counselor saw a little girl's speech on Youtube.

Lewis and Clark Middle School started the Kindness is Simple campaign to teach students the positive side of not bullying. 

"The whole Kindness is Simple campaign came from this video of a very young girl just talking about how it's so great and like the best thing you can do is be kind," said Haylee Rethman, a language arts teacher.

The school counselors and clubs have sent out activities for students to do in their advisory class at the beginning of the day. Rethman started one after getting the idea from Pinterest.

"I'm calling it white board graffiti, and every morning I'm going to have one of those up for my kids to just write down something to make their day a little bit brighter. Yesterday, it was what did you do to be kind over the weekend and today it was what can you do to be awesome," Rethman said. "I think that's really catching on with the kids. I think they like coming in, seeing that, and being able to write on the board something just to brighten someone else's day."

Camryn Swinfard, a student council member, said the group is trying to get people to smile more.

"We're doing this thing where you hand a card to someone, and they read the back, and they're supposed to smile, and then they give it to someone else to do the same thing. It's just a pattern," Swinfard said. 

She said it made her feel good when someone gave her a card.

"It makes me feel like someone cared about me," Swinfard said. "Everyone has the right to smile and be happy."

Alexis Goff, a seventh grade student, said she has noticed more people smiling. 

"I think it's important that we learn kindness now, rather than later down the road, because if we learn it now, it's going to be, like, a lot easier to make friendships and relationships and, like, get a job," Goff said. "If you're not kind, like, nobody's going to want to be your friend. They're not going to want to be around you if you're not going to, like, smile."

The Turning Resources and Energy into New Directions, or TREND, club had students trace their hands to put up in the cafeteria.

"They had everyone in their advisories make hands, and there's a big poster paper downstairs in the cafeteria, and it's, like, 'Take a Stand and Lend a Hand to Stop Bullying,'" Goff said. "Everyone made them like they are all lending their hands to stop it."

Rethman's advisory class did an activity the TREND club sent out to the school called How Do I Want To Be Remembered.

One student wrote, "I want to be remembered as someone who is there when people need me, whether they need me to laugh with them or cry with them. I want to be there for people. I want to be remembered as someone who is kind and supportive and lovable."

"These great things came out of these kids, and it made me really happy to see,"  Rethman said.

Linley Chapman, co-sponsor of the TREND club, said it works to make a positive impact at school and in the community.

"We've always had a positive spin on things in TREND club," Chapman said. "Every October is National Bully Prevention Month, and we always have the whole school involved somehow, but we really want to teach kids what to do, rather than what not to do, so rather than 'don't bully,' we want to push 'be kind, be helpful, be considerate, and do good things.'"

She said the whole school is taking part in the campaign.

"I think it's really great because our whole staff is involved, and I think most of the clubs are getting involved," Chapman said. "It's a way I think the whole staff and the students to feel like they're more of a community here at Lewis and Clark, so I think it will be really positive."

Chapman said the school is planning to continue the campaign for the rest of the school year, and Rethman said she is really excited.

"Our counselors sent out this little lesson plan activity that we started with," Rethman said. "I just kind of took it and ran with it because it was such an awesome idea. It was like something to highlight our positives, and I just really loved it, so I jumped on board, and it's been awesome ever since."

 

More News

Grid
List

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 84°
11pm 83°