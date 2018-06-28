King's Homer Keys K-State's 3-2 Win Over Nebraska

7 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, April 18 2011 Apr 18, 2011 Monday, April 18, 2011 1:20:00 PM CDT April 18, 2011 in Sports
Source: Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)- Jason King's eighth-inning home run broke a tie and led Kansas State to a 3-2 win over Nebraska on Sunday. The Cornhuskers (23-14, 4-7) scored twice in the fourth inning when Cody Asche hit an RBI single to left and scored on Kurt Farmer's base hit up the middle. K-State (20-14, 5-9) scored single runs off Nebraska starter Jon Keller in the fifth and sixth.
Kansas State starter Matt Applegate went 6 1/3 innings before James Allen (2-1) held the Huskers scoreless the rest of the way. Dylan Vogt (1-2) took the loss. King knocked a 2-1 pitch from Vogt into the right-field bullpen
to put the Wildcats up 3-2 in the eighth. Nebraska had a hit off Allen in each of the last two innings but left both those runners on base

