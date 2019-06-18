Kingdom Christian Academy - Mrs. Campbell - 5th Grade

1 year 1 month 1 week ago Monday, May 07 2018 May 7, 2018 Monday, May 07, 2018 10:13:00 AM CDT May 07, 2018 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time

More News

Grid
List

World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City
World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Police are searching for two people after discovering graffiti on the National World War I Museum and... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40
MoDOT crews reopen Missouri River bridge over Route 40
COLUMBIA – A major river crossing in Howard County opened Tuesday as flood waters receded. The Missouri Department of... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:38:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Woman drives through wall, into pool at aquatic center
Woman drives through wall, into pool at aquatic center
COLUMBIA - A 93-year-old woman told police she blacked out before driving through the front door and into the the... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 4:27:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Higbee Senior Center to close
Higbee Senior Center to close
HIGBEE - The Higbee Senior Center will close its doors in 10 days. The board of directors said it can... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:35:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Hartsburg residents: Sewage spilling into yards during flood repairs
Hartsburg residents: Sewage spilling into yards during flood repairs
HARTSBURG - Some people in Hartsburg say their yards are steeped in sewage after crews worked on a flood-clogged line.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:20:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Kansas boy survives 10-inch knife to the face
Kansas boy survives 10-inch knife to the face
KANSAS CITY - Doctors say a 15-year-old boy from Kansas City who fell onto a 10-inch knife is extremely lucky.... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Lincoln, MU researchers develop fast and portable food safety sensor
Lincoln, MU researchers develop fast and portable food safety sensor
JEFFERSON CITY - Researchers from Lincoln University and the University of Missouri have been working collaboratively on a new type... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:03:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Columbia man who trespassed at area schools arrested again
Columbia man who trespassed at area schools arrested again
COLUMBIA - A man who pleaded guilty in April to trespassing at two Columbia schools ended up in jail again... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 2:29:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Conviction overturned for woman accused in her baby's death
Conviction overturned for woman accused in her baby's death
MILLER COUNTY - An appeals court has overturned the involuntary manslaughter conviction of a woman accused of "recklessly" causing the... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Springfield man sentenced for killing friend in 2018
Springfield man sentenced for killing friend in 2018
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 24-year-old Springfield man who killed his friend and dumped the body on the side of... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 12:23:57 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in Continuous News

Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
Planned Parenthood earns win in suit over Missouri funding
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A St. Louis judge says Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature cannot cut off funding to abortion providers and... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 9:52:00 AM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
St. Louis Planned Parenthood "Plan of Correction" due Tuesday
ST. LOUIS - Planned Parenthood in St. Louis is required to submit a "Plan of Correction" to the Missouri Department... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 2:54:00 AM CDT June 18, 2019 in News

Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
Moniteau County health board hears both sides of CAFO proposal
CALIFORNIA - Moniteau County is considering regulations for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFO) that are more restrictive than state law.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 7:49:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
Central Missouri's 58th Honor Flight is a "Journey of Healing"
COLUMBIA – Central Missouri Honor Flight 58 left Tuesday morning. This Honor Flight features 110 veterans from the Korean and... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 5:55:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
Update: family speaks out after 2-year-old child gets dragged by a car in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – Exclusive surveillance video shows a 2-year-old child dragged and then hit by a mini-van Monday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:40:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies
Former Greitens' investigator indicted on 7 felonies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former FBI agent who was involved in the criminal investigation of former Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 4:01:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled due to flooding
Annual Katy Trail Ride canceled due to flooding
BOONVILLE - Flooding along the Missouri River is still affecting the Katy Trail near Boonville. The annual five-day Katy Trail... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News

Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on
Former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman dies; legacy lives on
COLUMBIA - The legacy of former Columbia Mayor Darwin Hindman is living on through his community, his co-workers and the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 17 2019 Jun 17, 2019 Monday, June 17, 2019 1:48:00 PM CDT June 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
7pm 80°
8pm 77°
9pm 74°
10pm 73°