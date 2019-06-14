Kingdom Christian Academy - Mrs. Kline - 2nd Grade
BENTON, Mo. (AP) — A 33-year-old southeast Missouri woman whose boyfriend is charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter is now... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The floodwater from the Missouri River is slowly receding Thursday at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport. ... More >>
ELDON - Jason Bishop is doing his part to provide and assist members of the Eldon community. It's been... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vet Center is hoping to help veterans in need by holding a resource fair Friday. ... More >>
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will leave her position at the end of the month,... More >>
ROCHEPORT - It's been days since Rocheport won its battle with rising waters through the efforts of residents and volunteers.... More >>
AUDRAIN COUNTY - An inmate in the Audrain County Jail was declared dead Thursday morning as a result of an... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - River Runner train service is partly back on track between St. Louis and Kansas City. Amtrak... More >>
COLUMBIA - A man was found dead after a fire at a duplex on Balboa Lane in Columbia around 3... More >>
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is relocating two of its offices from Washington, D.C. to Kansas City, according... More >>
KANSAS CITY - A missing child from Boone County was found safe Wednesday in North Carolina, according to a press... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the... More >>
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly burglarized the Dollar General store on Vandiver Drive on June... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Planning and Zoning Commission is considering regulations for medical marijuana dispensaries. In November, Missouri passed... More >>
COLUMBIA - While the Blues took the ice in Boston, fans all over Columbia gathered downtown to watch the game.... More >>
NEW FRANKLIN - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has not declared Howard County a natural disaster at this point. ... More >>
HARTSBURG – Businesses in Hartsburg says they are progressively losing business since the flood. “Everyone is saying we are... More >>
COLUMBIA - A Boone County woman with disabilities said she recently lost access to ride Columbia Para-Transit buses, something she'd... More >>
