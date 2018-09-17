Kinsler, Cruz Power Rangers to Sweep Red Sox

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Nelson Cruz and former Missouri Tiger Ian Kinsler became the first set of teammates to homer in each of the first three games in a season, and Matt Harrison pitched the Texas Rangers to a 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and a sweep of their season-opening series.

David Murphy and Mike Napoli also homered as Texas' first three hits -- and four of five -- were all solo homers. The reigning AL champion Rangers really thumped the favorites for this year's pennant, hitting 11 home runs on the way to outscoring them 26-11 in the series.

Texas is 3-0 for the second time in three years. Boston fell to 0-3 for the first time since 1996, when the Red Sox began 0-5.