Kinsler Homers to Open 2011 Season

ARLINGTON, TX -- Former Mizzou baseball player Ian Kinsler led off the season for the Texas Rangers with a home run off Boston Red Sox ace Jon Lester. Kinsler is currently 1-4 on the day as the Rangers enter the seventh inning with a 5-4 lead on Boston.

Kinsler finished the 2010 season with a .286 batting average, 9 home runs and 86 RBIs in 391 at-bats.