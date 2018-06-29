Kirksville Considers New Discrimination Ordinance

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- Kirksville officials are expected to vote Monday on a proposal to create a human rights commission to enact anti-discrimination protections based on several factors including sexual orientation.

The proposed ordinance would make it illegal to discriminate against someone for their sexual orientation and offer protections not present in state or federal laws.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports Monday's vote will cap months of effort by Missourians for Equality, a political action committee. The measure would create a nine-member commission to investigate allegations of discrimination based on several factors, including gender identity, marital status, national origin, race, religion or sexual orientation.

The council twice declined to consider the matter but agreed this week to vote on the proposal on Monday.