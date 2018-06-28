Kirkwood Debris Removal Company Quits

KIRKWOOD (AP) - A company is dropping its contract to clean up tree debris in Kirkwood left over from November's massive storms. KSDK reports that Kirkwood officials are trying to find a new company after the contractor Natco backed out. Kirkwood Mayor Mike Swoboda says Natco miscalculated its bid for the job and couldn't complete the effort. The mayor says Kirkwood officials will now use the next lowest bidder for the project. A massive ice storm in late November left thousands of trees down throughout the St. Louis area.