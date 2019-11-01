Kitchen fire in Jefferson City causes evacuation

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls of a reported fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

According to a press release, the first arriving crews reported smoke and flames coming from a home shortly after 2am.

Jefferson City Police say the fire originated from the kitchen and was quickly extinguished. All occupants have been accounted for, including pets, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting with temporary housing.

The estimated value loss from the fire is $20,000.