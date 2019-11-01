Kitchen fire in Jefferson City causes evacuation
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls of a reported fire in the early hours of Friday morning.
According to a press release, the first arriving crews reported smoke and flames coming from a home shortly after 2am.
Jefferson City Police say the fire originated from the kitchen and was quickly extinguished. All occupants have been accounted for, including pets, and the American Red Cross is currently assisting with temporary housing.
The estimated value loss from the fire is $20,000.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Missouri's Cold Weather Rule has annually assisted residents of the Show-Me State pay utility bills since 1977 and... More >>
in
STOCKTON - The black walnut harvesting season in Missouri is coming to an end in a couple weeks. Hammons... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Brian Treece hosted the mayors of Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield in Columbia on Friday to continue... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- Police are investigating a death at a bar that happened Thursday night. The death was reported at... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works started construction work on the Hinkson Creek Trail expansion on Bluff Dale Drive on Friday.... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man who caused panic at a Missouri Walmart when he walked inside wearing body armor and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Beloved secretary at Father Tolton Catholic High School spent her last day filled with love and kindness. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A pedestrian is recovering after police said she was hit by a car Friday morning. According to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) has identified a number of recent cases of mumps in Boone... More >>
in
MEXICO - A man has been arrested after robbing a business in Mexico early Friday morning. The Mexico Public... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to calls of a reported fire in the early hours of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools' Career Center will host its second annual Vision Day on Friday. The event gives teachers... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - From new art, to a beloved Columbia tradition, there's a lot happening in The District on Friday and... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Beverly Luetkemeyer, a resident of Holts Summit, said she has always had a tough time with her... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An administrative hearing to decide whether Missouri can revoke the license for the state's only... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The weather outside is frightful. Yes, it just snowed on Halloween in Missouri. Yet, how quickly we may... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Commission recognized County Counselor CJ Dykhouse for his work in a complaint with Ameren. Ameren... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A consumer alert has been released regarding an influx of robocalls from scammers pretending to be part... More >>
in