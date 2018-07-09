KKK Fliers Found in Sedalia on MLK Holiday

SEDALIA (AP) - Several Sedalia residents say they were shocked to find fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan on their property during Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The fliers were found Monday in several neighborhoods, mostly in eastern Sedalia.

Sedalia police Lt. William Chapman says whoever distributed the fliers put them on windshields, or in paper bags weighed down with rocks. That meant the KKK advocates did not trespass on private property and couldn't be charged with littering.

Chapman says because no laws were broken, police won't investigate the fliers.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that one of fliers was left at the home of Lisa Flores, who was on the committee that planned the city's MLK Day parade. She says she was shocked and disappointed the fliers were distributed.