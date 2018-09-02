Klein Adds Natausha Sanchez to 2012 Roster

COLUMBIA -- Columbia College head women's soccer coach John Klein officially announced Monday that he has added Natausha Sanchez to the 2012 Lady Cougar soccer squad. Sanchez was a four-year letter winner at Dodge City High School, earning all-conference accolades as a junior and senior. She led her high school in scoring as a junior and senior in Dodge City, Kansas.

Natausha spent the last two seasons as a forward at Butler Community College where she was an all-region selection. As a freshman she appeared in all 20 matches, scoring 10 goals and 14 assists with a season highlight of scoring both goals in a 2-0 win in the Region VI quarterfinals. This past season Sanchez scored 17 goals and had 13 assists, including two game winners in the National Tournament, earning her all-tournament accolades.

"Natausha has been a consistent goal scorer through her high school and junior college careers," stated Klein. "We look for her to continue that success at the top level in the NAIA."

Sanchez becomes the second Butler transfer to sign with the Lady Cougars, joining teammate Perla Hernandez.