Knife Attack Victims Recovering

COLUMBIA - A homeless man is in custoday after Columbia police say he stabbed a Columbia woman and her grandson. The attack happened around 2:30 this morning on Stanford Drive. That's when a neighbor says she heard someone repeatedly yelling 'help me.' She says she saw the 53-year-old female and her 10-year-old grandson covered in blood. The neighbor called 911. Police say the two victims went into surgery late thursday morning at University Hospital. Police say the suspect, 52-year-old Wayne Balance, fled the scene in the female victim's car. He was apprehended on I-70 outside of Columbia. The Boone County prosecutor charged balance with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and auto tampering.