Know before you go: Highway work to impact Jefferson City traffic

JEFFERSON CITY - MoDOT will reduce one direction of Highway 54 to one lane as it performs routine maintenance -- possibly leading to delays.

MoDOT will close the passing lane on westbound Highway 54 on the Missouri River Bridge, as well as under the Jefferson Street bridge, officials said. The closure will reduce the highway to one lane.

Crews will perform routine maintenance on overhead lights. They'll also replace signs warning drivers of a curve in the road near Madison Street.

Officials said workers will be out between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

"We'll try to get there after the morning rush," MoDOT maintenance engineer Paul Denkler said.

The next closest opportunity for drivers to cross the river is on the I-70 bridge near Rocheport.

Denkler said it's important to get the word out early so drivers can spread the word and adjust their schedules accordingly.

"Be alert," Denkler said. "Watch out for our work zones, pay attention to the signs and give the guys plenty of space."