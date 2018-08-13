Knox Retrial Begins Sept. 30 in Death of Roommate

ROME (AP) - A Florence appeals court has set Sept. 30 as the start date for the retrial of American student Amanda Knox in the 2007 death of her British roommate.

In March, Italy's highest court overturned Knox's acquittal, faulting the lower court for "deficiencies, contradictions and illogical" conclusions in freeing Knox and her onetime boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. It ordered a new appeals court to consider all the evidence to determine if they helped kill Meredith Kercher.

Kercher family attorney Francesco Maresca said Tuesday the Florence court would begin hearings on Sept. 30. Knox, who returned to her hometown of Seattle after her 2011 acquittal, is not expected to attend.

Kercher's body was found in her bedroom of the house she shared with Knox in Perugia. Her throat had been slashed.