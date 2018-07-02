KOMU 8 and Mediacom Reach Extension

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall said late Friday night that the station and Mediacom have agreed to a temporary extension that will allow the cable company to carry KOMU 8 programming through Monday to continue negotiations. The station and cable system will continue to work toward a mutually beneficial agreement in that time. This means Mediacom viewers will not lose KOMU 8 programming on Saturday.



Siddall said, "We are pleased that negotiations are moving forward. Our goal is to arrive at a fair market agreement and continue to serve Mediacom subscribers with local news, weather, sports and entertainment programming."

