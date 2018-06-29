KOMU 8 honored with 2 national Edward R. Murrow awards

8 months 2 weeks 4 days ago Monday, October 09 2017 Oct 9, 2017 Monday, October 09, 2017 8:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2017 in News
By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

NEW YORK CITY - KOMU 8 received two national Edward R. Murrow awards Monday night at a ceremony in New York City. The Murrows are one of the most prestigious prizes in broadcast journalism. 

KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall spoke about the win saying, "Winning a national Murrow Award is among the highest honors for newsrooms across the country, and we are tremendously proud of this achievement because of our unique standing as an independently owned television station with both an academic and commercial mission."

The Radio Television Digital News Association awarded KOMU 8 with a Murrow for Excellence in Social Media (small market category) for its coverage of the 2016 Republican gubernatorial primary election debate. The station produced one of its signature public affairs programming efforts, Town Square. The Town Square program asked the audience what questions they wanted reporters to ask the candidates. Viewers were able to share their opinions on a variety of issues such as voter ID measures, race relations and minimum wage. The digital team also created and curated a live blog in which tweets were collected from reporters and viewers as the debate took place. 

KOMU 8 also won a Murrow for Best Website because of its interactive stories such as an in-depth look at Columbia's African-American Heritage Trail and an interactive timeline of a series of bank robberies

The submission entries highlighted KOMU 8's unique position as a university-owned affiliate. In the award entry, the station highlighted how it "is the only commercial TV affiliate in the nation that is staffed by students working as reporters and producers."

Interactive Director Annie Hammock said, "The students who power KOMU’s news coverage are committed to quality journalism on every platform. Their digital storytelling is exceptional and helps KOMU shine on both the web and social media". 

The Missouri Broadcasters Association also selected KOMU as the station of the year from among broadcast stations all around Missouri. 

