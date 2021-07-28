Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may lead to heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
Currently in Columbia
77°F
Clear
94°F / 71°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Four City of Columbia employees placed on leave asked to resign
- Hickman assistant coach arrested on child pornography charges
- Here's what you need to know: Friday, July 23
- Fulton woman pleads guilty for shooting boyfriend while acting out movie scene
- Chamois man faces first degree murder charges in Osage County homicide
- Columbia Police investigate shots fired
- MU social justice center employees respond to restructuring
- Mizzou Athletics Director Jim Sterk to step down
- No injuries reported after shots fired in south Columbia
- Over 100,000 Missourians sign up for vaccine incentives on first day
Images
Videos
© Copyright 2021 KOMU 8, 5550 Hwy 63 S Columbia, MO | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.