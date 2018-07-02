KOMU 8 News anchors find sweet spot at state fair

SEDALIA - KOMU 8 News Today anchors Megan Judy and Angie Bailey left their spot at the anchor desk Thursday and found their sweet spot at the Missouri State Fair.

Judy and Bailey were at the fair Thursday to help host the First Lady's Pie Contest. The pair met with Gov. Jay Nixon and his wife, First Lady Georganne Nixon.

The contest was divided into two categories: soft pies, like custard or cream, and fruit pies. Winners from both categories and a Best of Show winner were awarded cash prizes.