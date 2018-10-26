KOMU 8 News at 10: Hobo Hill House
KOMU 8's Megan Judy takes us through the infamous House on Hobo Hill, located in Jefferson City. Built in 1910, the home encompasses a lot of history, which may have been too much for the Clark family. Soon enough, the family will have it available on Air B&B for haunted house lovers to indulge in. Watch Monday, October 29 on KOMU 8 News at 10.
(CNN) -- Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages discovered this week, multiple law... More >>
ST. ROBERT - Uranus, Missouri, a popular tourist destination known for its fudge factory and the world’s largest belt buckle,... More >>
FORSYTH — Court documents say a southwest Missouri jailer who is charged with having sex with an inmate told a... More >>
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation held a public input meeting regarding a proposed extension of the Hinkson Creek Trail... More >>
COLUMBIA - There are 52 kindergartners at New Haven Elementary, split between two teachers and parents are not happy about... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is hosting two Prescription Drug Take Back events Friday and five on Saturday... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people were shot in the 800 block of Montana Street in Jefferson City on Thursday, police... More >>
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley continues to face attacks for his stance on the Affordable Care Act. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - A Columbia man said he was attacked with an ax on the porch of his home late Wednesday... More >>
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas election officials are reviewing text messages claiming to be from President Donald Trump and telling residents... More >>
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be field testing a new restraining device after evaluating it on Thursday. ... More >>
COLUMBIA - The family and friends of the Columbia native who died in a car crash Saturday night are preparing... More >>
(CNN) -- Authorities have now found two packages addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden that are similar in appearance... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is searching for a child who went missing from his home Thursday... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a man for illegally possessing guns. Timothy Cota, 26 of... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed a statutory rape charge on Tuesday against a man accused of having sex with a... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for distributing methamphetamine and illegally possessing nine... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a former U.S. district courthouse worker on three counts of selling guns... More >>
