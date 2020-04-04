KOMU 8 News: Covering Up Hate
A Macon, Missouri Tattoo Shop is covering up hate. Beauty and Pain Tattoo is helping people change their lives by covering up unwanted tattoos, for free. KOMU 8 takes us to the shop and shows the process of covering up a hateful tattoo and one man’s reasons behind it. Watch Wednesday, October 31 at 10.
