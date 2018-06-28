KOMU 8 News honored with national awards for website, social media

1 year 1 week 14 hours ago Tuesday, June 20 2017 Jun 20, 2017 Tuesday, June 20, 2017 5:06:24 PM CDT June 20, 2017 in News
By: Jamie Grey, KOMU 8 Managing Editor

COLUMBIA - The Radio Television Digital News Association announced winners of its national Edward R. Murrow Awards on Tuesday. KOMU 8 News was honored with two national awards in the small market news category: excellence in website and excellence in social media.

The website award recognizes the work of the station on KOMU.com, and the excellence in social media award recognizes the newsroom's coverage of the May 2016 GOP gubernatorial debate on Facebook and Twitter.

KOMU 8 won regional Murrow awards in these two categories, as well as excellence in innovation, and competed with 160 other television markets. The winners of the regional awards go on to compete for the national awards. 

“Winning a national Murrow Award is among the highest honors for newsrooms across the country, and we are tremendously proud of this achievement because of our unique standing as an independently owned television station with both an academic and commercial mission. These awards showcase the hard work that our faculty, staff and students put in every day to serve our community,” said KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall.

KOMU 8 News operates as a "digital-first" newsroom with an emphasis on providing news content to viewers on digital platforms as quickly as possible, most often before stories make it onto the television broadcasts.

“It’s a digital first world, and we are a digital first newsroom. Almost 12 years ago, we decided to put our website and our social media on an even status with our television stories. To be recognized for both our website and use of our social media is so rewarding. This is the result of dozens and dozens of people who focused their efforts on making our digital products the very best,” said KOMU 8 News Director Randy Reeves.

KOMU 8 is an auxiliary enterprise of the University of Missouri and acts as the primary learning laboratory for University of Missouri School of Journalism television students.

"These awards rest largely on the shoulders of our students, who act as reporters, producers and digital producers as part of their experience at the University of Missouri," said Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director. "I'm proud of how they embrace the best practices of ethical digital journalism to make KOMU.com and KOMU's Facebook page and Twitter feed a valuable resource for our community."

RTDNA also honored KBIA Radio, an NPR member station and learning laboratory of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, with a national Murrow award. KBIA won for excellence in innovation with its in-depth digital storytelling tool.

The awards will be formally presented at a ceremony in New York City in October.

 

