KOMU 8 News Interviews Ryan Ferguson's Father

COLUMBIA - Ryan Ferguson's father says his family is "just elated" over an appeals court decision to vacate Ryan Ferguson's 2004 murder conviction in the death of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt.

The court said the state "failed to disclose favorable evidence," which could have helped the defense.

Bill Ferguson spoke with KOMU 8 News reporter Eric Hilt Tuesday. He said the family knows it is premature to call this a victory.

The state now has 15 days to decide whether to re-file charges.

Below is Ferguson's interview with Hilt, in three parts.

Part one of three.

Part two of three.

Part three of three.