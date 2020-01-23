KOMU 8 News @ Noon for Wednesday May 2nd

Today on KOMU 8 News at noon, we brought you live the story of a building demolition in Boonville, a Missouri lamwker reveals his sexual orientation in hopes of derailing a bill , a digital answer guys shows off some bone conduction headphones and we interview a female drummer named Jackie Branscom and DJ Beatz about their concert at the Blue Fugue Thursday, May 3rd. You can watch KOMU 's newscast live on your mobile phone or computer at this link. www.komu.com/streaming-newscast