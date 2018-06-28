KOMU 8 News @ Noon July 6th

COLUMBIA - Today on KOMU 8 News @ Noon, Emily filled in for Sarah and interviewed two guests about different events in Missouri.

First was Leah McNay, who talked about the city of Jamestown's 175th birthday celebration. There are celebratory events taking place July 7 and 8 in Jamestown, Mo. An effort is underway to gather photographs and information on past and present military service men and women from the Jamestown area. The collection will be incorporated into the "Wall of Honor" in support of those who have served.

Second was Regis McBride, who talked about the first Cecil Estes Scholarship. On July 13, 2012, there is a Meet and Greet/dinner and dance at Columbia Cosmopolitan Hall from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. On July 14, 2012, there will be a basketball game at Hickman High School at 6 p.m. The scholarship will be presented to the winner, Octavia Stewart, at halftime of the basketball game. Former MU players as well as some of the top players of the area will play in the basketball game.

And in today's video virus... What's more fun than a playing tether ball? These dogs battle for king of the court. Check it out here.