KOMU 8 News Special Report: Economic impacts of Columbia's future recreational facility - Tonight at Ten
More News
Grid
List
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County police lieutenant who was passed over for promotion 23 times said... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Pinnacle Healthcare System, Inc, Pinnacle Regional Hospital, Inc and their affiliates have filed for reorganization under Chapter 11... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Another person connected to the death of Carl DeBrodie pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Anthony Raymond... More >>
in
Snapchat is checking in with its users' mental health with its newest update. The app, popular with users ranging... More >>
in
FULTON - Fulton Police arrested a wanted man late Wednesday after finding drugs and other items. Officers arrested Malik... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - As mid-Missouri sees its coldest temperatures this winter season , those 65 years and older are at more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday gave a top university appointment to a business owner... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri is preparing for a drastic freeze Thursday morning. Temperatures are expected to plummet with some places... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There will be a total of 48 films shown during the 4-day event. Columbia resident Molly Pozel... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Winter conditions in mid-Missouri are causing more customer service calls to Peters Heating and Air conditioning service. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As of right now, people on probation only parole do not have the right to vote. However,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - With the coldest temperatures of the year arriving tonight, local shelters are preparing by prepping extra food, blankets... More >>
in
ROLLA (AP) — The federal government is providing more than $60 million in grants and low-interest loans to Missouri... More >>
in
MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures plummet for the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Snowfall has prompted a number of school districts and other organizations to announce early dismissals... More >>
in
LINN -- Over 250 employers will fill State Tech's basketball courts for Wednesday's career expo. According to State Tech's marketing... More >>
in
STURGEON — Deputies from the Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired call Tuesday evening outside of Heuer's... More >>
in