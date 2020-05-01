KOMU 8 News Special Report: Issues rural school districts face during the pandemic- Wednesday at 10
JEFFERSON CITY - Phase 1 of Missouri's "Show Me Strong Recovery" plan takes effect on Monday, May 4, and today,... More >>
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced in an email Friday that it will begin to take actions such as... More >>
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
COLUMBIA - MU personnel changes such as layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts have begun in earnest. MU Health Care... More >>
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of Representatives committee voted 9 to 4 Thursday evening to approve a bill that... More >>
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on everyone, especially those on the front lines. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all... More >>
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The meat industry is facing a nationwide shortage, but it's not because of a lack of meat... More >>
