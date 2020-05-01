KOMU 8 News Special Report: Stimulus checks and unemployment issues- Tonight at 10

1 day 3 hours 29 minutes ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 11:38:00 AM CDT April 30, 2020 in Promotions
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
47 minutes ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Bars that don't serve food can't reopen under new COVID-19 guidleines
COLUMBIA — Bars will not be able to reopen under Columbia and Boone County's new COVID-19 guidelines, despite the easing... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

MU Health Care lays off 32 employees
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care has terminated 32 employees to adjust for lost medical revenue and state funding, according... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Local churches proceed with caution as state reopens
COLUMBIA - Many churches across the state haven't held in-person services since early March, but now, with the state reopening,... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:13:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Buchanan County food plant reports 295 positive COVID-19 cases
ST. JOSEPH - Last week, Triumph Foods in St. Joseph had 46 employees test positive for COVID-19. On Monday, comprehensive... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 1:02:00 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Grieving during the pandemic
The increasing death toll from COVID-19 continues to overwhelm funeral homes and mortuaries in some areas. Families and loved ones... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 12:47:11 PM CDT May 01, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Salvation Army to reopen both stores Monday, May 4
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 10:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Deputies arrest man after finding meth in his car
MONITEAU COUNTY - A man was arrested after deputies received a call of a suspicious person outside a local business.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:34:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Police arrest man wanted in connection with burglary
COLUMBIA - A man was arrested on Friday morning in relation to a burglary on Ballyneal Court. According to... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 9:11:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Inmates volunteer to make masks for first responders
(CNN) -- When health officials sounded the alarm on the state of the country's personal protective equipment stockpile, officials at... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 8:09:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

American, Delta, Frontier to require passengers to wear face masks
(CNN) -- On Thursday, three major US airlines separately announced they were going to require their passengers to wear masks.... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 5:45:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:14:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News

Senior living facilities keeping residents connected amid pandemic
COLUMBIA - Senior living facilities are facing difficult obstacles during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the health and safety of residents... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 6:00:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

House committee advances bill that could overturn Clean Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House of Representatives committee voted 9 to 4 Thursday evening to approve a bill that... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:29:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

How COVID-19 is affecting health care workers on the frontlines
The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on everyone, especially those on the front lines. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 5:02:55 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri farmers hoping to get through national meat shortage quickly
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The meat industry is facing a nationwide shortage, but it's not because of a lack of meat... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 4:48:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Temporary pay cuts, weeklong furloughs for MU Med School faculty, staff
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine announced temporary salary cuts for faculty and a pay cut or furlough... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:43:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News

Man arrested and charged in relation to Rolla shooting
ROLLA - Michael E. Vehlewald, age 25, of St. Louis, was arrested and subsequently charged after a shooting on Wednesday... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 30 2020 Apr 30, 2020 Thursday, April 30, 2020 3:41:00 PM CDT April 30, 2020 in News
