KOMU 8 News survey asks you about bullying

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News is preparing a special program on the problem of bullying among children and teens and you can help by taking our survey.

More than 27 percent of young people between the ages of 12 and 18 reported being bullied in the most recent report from the National Center for Education Statistics.

The website StopBullying.gov defines bullying as "unwanted, aggressive behavior among school aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance."

A power imbalance involves using "physical strength, access to embarrassing information, or popularity to control or harm others."

According to the website, bullying takes three main forms:

Verbal - such as name calling, taunting, making inappropriate sexual comments and threatening to do harm

Social - such as spreading rumors, embarrassing someone in public and telling others not to make friends with someone

Physical - such as hitting, kicking, pinching, tripping, pushing, and taking or breaking someone's belongings

To help us prepare our segment, please take this short survey to tell us if you or someone close to you has been bullied and what you'd like to see done about the problem.

The survey is completely anonymous, but if you would like to share your story, you have the option of leaving your name and contact information. Click here to take survey.