KOMU 8 News to Air Ferguson News Conference

COLUMBIA - Ryan Ferguson's father and his attorney will hold a news conference at a downtown Columbia hotel this afternoon and KOMU 8 News will stream it for viewers on-line at KOMU.com and on the air.

Bill Ferguson and Kathleen Zellner will answer questions from reporters at 4:15 p.m. on the first floor of the Tiger Hotel.

KOMU 8 News will also have a reporter at the conference and will have live reports on KOMU 8 News at Five and Six.