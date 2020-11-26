2020 has been an unusually hard year. The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt all across the communities of mid-Missouri and a tumultuous election cycle has left many with fears about the future of the country.
Despite this, there are still things that have happened this year to give thanks for this Thanksgiving. Here are KOMU 8 News Today's 8 good things that have happened in 2020 to be thankful for:
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in comeback fashion to win Super Bowl LIV, bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy to Missouri.
This was the Chiefs' second Super Bowl championship and first in 50 years when they beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-7. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid finally won his first ring, and Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl MVP honors, with 286 passing yards and two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to win the game.
2. More Missourians made their voices heard this November than in 2016.
Mid-Missouri voters turned out in higher numbers than in 2016 for this year's general election.
In Cole County, 73 percent of active voters cast their ballot this year, compared to just over 70 percent in 2016.
A similar situation occurred in Boone County, where nearly 80 percent of active voters voted, compared to 78 percent in 2016.
Callaway County also experienced a rise in turnout, up to 73 percent compared to 67 percent in 2016.
3. Mizzou football pulled off a surprising victory over then-#17 LSU.
In the first win under first-year Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Mizzou upset 17th ranked Louisiana State University at Faurot Field.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak led the attack for Missouri in his second career start. Bazelak threw for 406 yards on 29 for 34 passing and 4 touchdowns.
It was the first win for the Mizzou Football team over a ranked opponent since the Tigers defeated Florida in 2018.
4. The Columbia community came together to offer support to each other in difficult times.
Members of the community helped lift each other up in countless ways during the pandemic.
Local businesses helped sustain Columbia farmers by sourcing products from them.
Community members came together to support local senior centers.
Drive-by parades helped many Missourians celebrate milestones or keep in touch with loved ones.
And these are just some of many, many examples.
5. Educators worked to try and give Missouri students a high-quality virtual education.
Teachers across mid-Missouri adjusted to the unusual format of online learning, even amidst constant uncertainty as to how their classes would be conducted.
From elementary school to college and everywhere in between, educators tried to do everything they could to ensure that their students would be able to receive just as good an education online as they did in person.
6. Health care workers risked their lives to protect mid-Missourians.
Essential workers in all sorts of fields bravely endured the pandemic to do their jobs. But healthcare workers in particular risked their own health to help others.
Doctors and nurses across the state were dubbed "superheroes" for the life-saving work they did helping Missourians who were fighting COVID-19.
7. The urgency of the pandemic led to remarkable scientific breakthroughs.
Many scientists across the world devoted all their efforts to find a way to fight COVID-19, and the result was a series of incredible scientific developments.
COVID-19 vaccines are being developed the fastest in modern history using exciting new technologies. These breakthroughs mean that the general population may have access to a vaccine as early as April or May 2021.
8. The "Everybody Eats" event endured despite hardships.
Every year the non-profit Almeta Crayton’s Community Programs puts on its “Everybody Eats” event providing a Thanksgiving meal to families in need. The annual effort all started with late city councilwoman Almeta Crayton. Crayton died in 2013.
Despite the weather, the pandemic and the sudden loss of one of the group’s leaders, the organization is continuing to push forward.
The non-profit will still serve a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday carry-out style. It’s from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia’s Senior Center.