KOMU 8 News: Tornado Safe Rooms

3 hours 51 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 8:48:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in Promotions
Join KOMU 8 as we visit Grant Elementary School to learn about Columbia's first tornado safe room, and as we travel to Joplin, MO to hear from officials seven years after the 2011 tornado. Watch on KOMU 8 News Wednesday, November 7 at 10.

Missouri death penalty case seems to turn on Kavanaugh vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh seems open to the arguments of a Missouri inmate in Kavanaugh's first... More >>
59 minutes ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 11:40:26 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims found
(CNN) -- More than 200 mass graves containing the remains of thousands of victims have been found in areas formerly... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 10:11:51 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Trump to spend Election Day out of public eye
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging over midterm elections that will determine the future of his administration,... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 9:52:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

Concerned residents discuss Columbia transit cuts
COLUMBIA – Recent and upcoming public transportation changes have some residents upset. In September , the city council voted... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, November 06 2018 Nov 6, 2018 Tuesday, November 06, 2018 7:23:00 AM CST November 06, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missourians cheer Trump's last midterm rally
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and midterm elections (all times local): 11:10 p.m. President... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:13:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Local faith-based group encourages people to get out and vote
COLUMBIA - Organizations, like Faith Voices, are encouraging all eligible voters to participate in Tuesday’s election. Faith Voices focuses... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 7:59:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the Republican Senate candidate's views on healthcare coverage for pre-existing conditions and his... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:54:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in Target 8

Mid-Missouri counties see early signs of high voter turnout
FAYETTE - Some mid-Missouri counties have shown early signs of high voter turnout for the midterms. Howard County Clerk... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Election officials discuss digital security ahead of midterms
COLUMBIA - As talk of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election stretches well into 2018, Missouri election officials prepare... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 5:30:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Police: Man arrested in bank robbery implicates himself in other crimes
COLUMBIA - Police say a man arrested after a bank robbery in south Columbia has implicated himself in several other... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 4:45:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Update: GOP canvasser fired after removing McCaskill tag
COLUMBIA - With just one day to go before mid-term elections, volunteers are canvassing neighborhoods. A representative from the Republican... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia College hosting veterans week
COLUMBIA- Columbia College is hosting a Veterans Week to honor those who have and continue to serve. Activities include... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:40:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Potential scam asks for Darnell Gray funeral donations
JEFFERSON CITY - One Facebook group exposed a possible scam artist trying to raise money for the funeral of Darnell... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 3:28:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Two women charged after St. Louis daycare 'fight club' video surfaces
(CNN) - Two daycare workers have been charged after video of a 'fight club' featuring toddlers surfaced. Tena Dailey, 22,... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 2:49:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Columbia City council presents first draft of scooter agreements
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council had their first read of a draft agreement with Bird Rides, Inc., Monday. ... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 1:50:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Powerful water pump removed from duck boat that sank
BRANSON (AP) — Records show a water pump had been replaced with a less powerful system in a tourist duck... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 1:18:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push; videos detail stances, why race matters
JEFFERSON CITY - On the eve of Tuesday's midterm elections, both Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, and her Republican opponent, Josh... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 1:05:00 PM CST November 05, 2018 in News

Fox and NBC to stop airing Trump immigrant ad deemed racist
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC and Fox News Channel both said Monday that they will stop airing President Donald Trump's... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 05 2018 Nov 5, 2018 Monday, November 05, 2018 10:52:00 AM CST November 05, 2018 in News
