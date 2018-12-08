KOMU 8 puts focus on immediacy with revamped 'News Today'

COLUMBIA, MO – KOMU 8 News Today puts the focus on immediacy with the debut of a revamped morning newscast.

Starting Monday, KOMU 8 News Today will feature a Right Now Desk anchored by KOMU 8’s Angie Bailey. Bailey will be monitoring multiple live news feeds, social media and real-time traffic to bring viewers the very latest developments on top stories throughout the morning.

“More than any other part of the day, you need to know what’s going on the minute you wake up. You’ve been out of contact with the world, and your cell phone for a few hours, but we have you covered. We hope the Right Now Desk will become a vital part of your morning,” said KOMU 8 News Director Randy Reeves.

Also starting Monday, KOMU 8 News Today will expand to a four-person team. While Bailey will anchor segments throughout the newscast at the Right Now Desk, Megan Judy and Landon Burke will anchor the show from the news desk, where they will lead a team of live local reporters, update viewers on news from overnight and inform viewers about news coming up in the day ahead. KOMU 8 Meteorologist Tori Stepanek will provide detailed information about weather changes that will help viewers plan their days.

“We are very excited about these changes to KOMU 8 News Today. With the addition of the Right Now Desk and a fourth anchor on the show, along with our existing real-time traffic capabilities, we offer viewers something completely different than any other morning show in this market. We focus on what viewers need in the morning, and that is to have the very latest news, weather and traffic information as they head out the door and to know how that information could impact their day,” said KOMU 8 General Manager Marty Siddall.

Starting Monday, weathercaster Tim Schmidt will move to KOMU 8 News at Noon and Five, and Jordan Berger will anchor KOMU 8 News Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside weathercaster Sydney Jackson.

KOMU 8 News Today airs weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m., on Saturdays at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and on Sundays at 7 a.m.